St James mom accused of conspiring to get daughter to drop rape case arrested

The police are reporting that the mother of a 15-year-old rape victim has been arrested on allegations of conspiring to get her daughter to drop the case against the accused.

The police say the woman is facing charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The case involves 39-year-old Jason Rose, a pastor at an Apostolic church in the parish, who was this week charged with rape.

Allegations are that the teen and her mother visited the offices of the police's Center for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) yesterday intending to give a further statement to cops to say that her initial accusation of rape was untrue.

According to the police, the child was interviewed by cops, in the presence of a Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) representative, where she reportedly explained that she was being forced to give this second statement by the accused pastor, her mother and the pastor's wife in order for the case against him to be dropped.

The police say she was taken to the St James Family Court and later taken into State care for her protection.

Her mother has been taken into police custody where she awaits a June 16 appearance at the parish court.

The St James police have identified Kimoy Rose as a person of interest in the matter and are asking her to visit the nearest police station by midday today.

