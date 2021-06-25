Victoria Mutual to host virtual home and auto expo on Sunday

The Victoria Mutual Group (VM) will, on Sunday, host the second annual staging of its virtual Home and Auto Web-Expo, featuring a series of engaging sessions on mortgages, real estate, auto ownership, savings and investments.

Hosted under the theme: ‘Happiness is a Lifestyle…Dream it. Drive it. Live it’, the expo will be streamed live to registered users on Zoom, starting at 2 p.m., and on VM’s social media platforms. The public may register at Bit.ly/VMHappiness. The event, which forms part of the organisation’s core focus on providing financial education and meaningful financial solutions, seeks to help more Jamaicans experience the happiness that comes with achieving major life goals.

Paul Elliot, deputy CEO – Building Society Operations, said the initiative is one of several ways that the society connects with its members and the public, by helping them to understand the steps to achieving their personal and financial wellness goals; and giving them the tools to access resources available within the organisation, as well as through government services.

PROVIDING SUPPORT

“Purchasing a home, property or a car are big life decisions and important milestones for many persons, and we are committed to giving holistic support by providing that guidance and having conversations that can help persons make the best financial decisions for themselves and their families,” he said.

Among participants in the conversation on Sunday will be speakers from the National Housing Trust and the National Land Agency,

VM’s Chief Happiness Officer Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley and Media Personality Talia Soares will be hosting the proceedings. As part of the staging, VMBS will also be offering limited time mortgage and auto loan offers. The public will be able to register for sessions with VM’s sales team following the execution for expert guidance in achieving their financial goals.