St Catherine man Wayne Hutchinson listed as wanted

The St Catherine South Police have named 47-year-old Wayne Hutchinson as a wanted man.

He is being sought in connection with a murder committed in the parish on Monday, April 27, 2021.

Hutchinson, an upholsterer of Myrtle Way in Waterford, St Catherine is asked to turn in himself to the police immediately.

He has been implicated in the stabbing murder of Johnross Morgan at Havanas Way in Waterford, St Catherine.

The deceased reportedly had a dispute with Hutchinson's female companion.

Hutchinson reportedly intervened and allegedly used a knife to stab Morgan several times.

Have information on the whereabouts of Wayne Hutchinson? Contact:

St Catherine South Police - 876-989-8422

Crime Stop at 311 or

The nearest police station.

