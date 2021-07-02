Nestlé ADC Region launches new healthier kids website

Nestlé Anglo Dutch Caribbean (ADC) has announced the launch of the new Nestlé for Healthier Kids website, a digital platform that provides students, parents and teachers with access to free health education and resources. The educational material and activities are grounded in the key tenets of taking care of the body, portion control, non-communicable diseases, stress management, the importance of water and physical activity, among other important topics.

Nestlé’s market head of the ADC Region, Patricio Torres, expressed elation about this milestone in the programme, stating that, “Nestlé is passionate about the health and well-being of our consumers. Our Nestlé for Healthier Kids programme creates value for society by empowering our children to lead healthier, happier lives. The programme promotes children’s nutrition, health and well-being, and this website is yet another avenue through which we can engage consumers across the Caribbean.”

Nestlé has embraced its responsibility of shaping and moulding healthy habits in our young consumers with its Nestlé for Healthier Kids programme. This is driven by the company’s global commitment to teach 50 million children how to lead a healthy Nestlé Jamaica Ltd lifestyle by 2030. Launched in 2011, the Nestlé for Healthier Kids programme has been a pivotal tool used to educate school-aged children between the ages of six and 12 on the importance of good nutrition and physical activity. As a key corporate initiative that is unrelated to any product, the Nestlé for Healthier Kids programme has been effective in supporting child health, touching the lives of more than 20,000 children across 45 schools in the ADC to date.

INTERACTIVE AND FUN

According to Siti Jones-Gordon, head of corporate communications of the ADC Region, “This website has been developed by a team of nutrition and digital experts who were instrumental in creating this powerful educational experience. Given our complex and changing reality across the Caribbean it is important to expose our children to the concept of wellness at an early age.” She continued, “One of the keys of this programme is the interactive and fun way that the information is shared with children, using colourful high-impact visuals, animated graphics and games all packaged in an easy-to-use website for children, parents and educators.”

The transition of this programme to a digital platform continues to epitomise Nestlé’s commitment to nutrition, health, and wellness and forms a part of the company’s journey to implement digital solutions across its value chain. Given the sudden shift in the world’s reliance on digital platforms, Nestlé believes that the launch of this online tool is very timely. The website can be accessed at www.healthykidscaribbean.com – registration on the platform is free and a child can be registered by a parent or as a Nestlé Jamaica Ltd student in a class by a teacher. Requests for further information about the Nestlé for Healthier Kids programme can be directed to healthykids@tt.nestle.com