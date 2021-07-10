Community mourns Rev Joel Edwards

Rev Joel Edwards, one of the most influential Jamaica-born Christian leaders to rise to prominence in the UK, died on June 30 following a battle with cancer.

In a Facebook message, which he had penned earlier, Rev Edwards thanked everyone for their prayers, and asked everyone to look after his family.

Rev Edwards made history in 1997 when he became the first black man to be appointed leader of the Evangelical Alliance (EA), the representative body for evangelical Christians in the UK.

Such was the significance of his role that in 2003, he was awarded a Medal of Appreciation for Services to Jamaica.

He spent his formative years as a Christian serving in the Willesden branch of the New Testament Church of God (NTCG), where he was a respected youth leader and preacher. His profession was that of probation officer, a role he held for 14 years.

When he was appointed senior pastor of the NTCG branch in Mile End, Rev Edwards was seen as a cutting-edge church leader. Young people, especially those disillusioned with the version of Christianity shared by the Windrush generation, flocked to NTCG Mile End. They loved Rev Edwards’ caring nature and modern approach to Christian living.

Many were saddened when he left the pastorate to take up a job with the Evangelical Alliance, but rejoiced with his historical appointment to lead the organisation in 1997. Rev Edwards stepped down from the role in 2009 and took on the role of international director of the Micah Challenge.

A gifted preacher and speaker, he spoke at many leading events, including the historic 70th anniversary celebrations of the arrival of HMS Windrush, held at Westminster Abbey in 2018. He was a regular contributor to BBC 4’s Thought for the Day programme, wrote several books, and was regularly featured in the media.

CONTRIBUTION TO THE EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY

Rev Edwards was appointed honorary canon at St Paul’s Cathedral, worked as a commissioner for the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, and most recently, served in an advisory role on the CoE’s Racial Justice Commission.

Throughout his year as leader, he received numerous awards, including a CBE for services in tackling poverty in 2019.

It’s no surprise that tributes have poured in for Rev Edwards from Christians of all ages, races, cultures and church traditions. The archbishops of Canterbury and York, Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrall, posted a tribute on social media saying that they were “saddened by his death” and commended his advisory role on the CoE’s Racial Justice Commission.

Bishop Donald Bolt, leader of the New Testament Church of God in the UK, described him as “a true believer, a mature disciple, a focused pilgrim, a highly respected minister and a leader with integrity”.

Galvin Calver, general director of the Evangelical Alliance, praised Rev Edwards’ contribution to the evangelical community, writing: “Under his leadership, he deepened the diversity of the EA, while bringing credibility and attention to evangelicals in the ecumenical and secular spheres.”

R. David Muir, principal of Whitelands College, said of his friend: “Dr Joel Edwards was not one of our great leaders; for me, he was the greatest.”

In his final years, Rev Edwards attended Emmanuel Christian Centre in Walthamstow. Doug Williams was his pastor. He said: “Joel was a man people could trust, a teacher they could understand, a leader they were willing to follow, a preacher who always applied his message to his own life first, a husband and father that valued family, a mentor who inspired hope, a brother every sibling could be proud of ... and a friend I will never forget!”

Rev Edwards is survived by his wife Carol, children Davina and Joel Jr, and grandchildren.