Be mindful of the hunting season and times – NEPA

THE NATIONAL Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has laid down a wide range of COVID-19 guidelines for hunters taking part in the annual bird-shooting season which got under way last week and runs over six consecutive weekends, ending on September 21.

The notice advising of the opening of the bird-shooting season was carried in The Sunday Gleaner on August 15, reminding hunters that the hunting sessions are still from sunrise to 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to sunset and from sunrise to 9 a.m. on Sunday. Hunting with game reserves/sanctuaries, forest reserves, the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park and within 50 metres of their boundaries is prohibited. The regulatory agency further warned that each breach of the Wild Life Protection Act will attract a fine of up to $100,000 and/or 12 months imprisonment.

According to NEPA, careful consideration was given to the COVID-19 pandemic and the implications it would have on hunting activity, and that anticipated challenges in relation to the movement of hunters from mainly urban areas to remote rural areas, interactions among hunters, community members and field assistants (bird boys).

“The NRCA/NEPA also anticipates that there may be challenges in maintaining social-distancing guidelines during the processing and issuing of hunters’ licences, monitoring and checking of documents and birds in the field, and the processing of Hunters’ Returns. The continued impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) demands that measures are in place to ensure that that due care is taken by all stakeholders when it comes time to operationalise the activities for the season,” it pointed out in a news release.

These guidelines were prepared by NEPA/NRCA in accordance with the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Disaster Risk Management Act to address the specific concerns with administering a hunting season in light of the pandemic.

• Hunters 65 years and older should exercise due care or consider not taking part in this year’s hunting season.

• Do not participate in hunting if you are feeling sick, especially with a persistent cough or a fever.

• Hunters are encouraged to maintain safe distances of at least 6 feet apart and observe hand and cough hygiene instructions.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as guns, gun cases, ammunition boxes, cell phones, licences, vehicle door handles and interior. Note that cleaning and disinfection should be according to MOHW guidelines or the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Designate one person to retrieve and distribute refreshments from cooler boxes. This individual must always wear a face mask (correctly) and practise good hand hygiene.

• Limit the number of persons travelling in each vehicle, including the bed of a pick-up truck so as to maintain a minimum distance of three feet apart. If persons travelling together are not from the same household, face masks must be worn at all times with the distancing observed.

• Do not congregate in groups of more than 20 people at gun clubs, community meeting areas or while in the field.

• Ensure that each field assistant or bird boy is aware of the general guidelines and have or are provided with face masks and hand sanitiser that contains at 65-70 per cent alcohol.

• Hunters are encouraged to use credit card/debit card for payments and to disinfect these items frequently with 65-70 per cent alcohol.

• Hunters should familiarise themselves with, and adhere to, curfew times and other advisories as outlined in the Orders of the DRMA.

• All returns are either to be made directly to Natural Resources Conservation Authority using the drop box located at NEPA, 10 Caledonia Ave, Kingston 5, submitted electronically using the Hunting Returns Portal on NEPA’s website or are to be sent by registered mail to PO Box 207.

Vendors should limit the number of hunters purchasing hunting licences at any one time by implementing one or more of the following:

(1) Encourage call-in purchases or reservations of time slots to purchase and pick up hunting licences.

(2) Designate a waiting area with consideration for social-distancing measures while allowing only a limited number of persons within the establishment to purchase hunting licences.

• Wipe and disinfect surfaces such as chairs, tables and counters after use by each client.

• Encourage the use of credit card/debit card while maintaining safe distances and observing hand and cough hygiene instructions.

• Ensure all staff members are aware of the COVID-19 guidelines for the bird-shooting season.

• Where possible a protected Plexiglas shield (higher than the level of a person’s head when standing) should be installed at the desk of the cashier and processing officer during application process for a licence.

• If persons assigned to a monitoring team feel sick or have a persistent cough or show signs of a fever they should not participate in monitoring activities.

• Monitoring team are limited to three ft for purposes of vehicular travel.

• At all relevant time persons monitoring must wear a face mask and shield and tight-fitting disposable gloves which are not reusable.

• Monitoring team should avoid handling any birds and documents (identification cards and hunting licence). Instead, the hunter should be instructed to display for observation by the monitoring team.

• In the event documents or surfaces are touched, monitoring teams should wash or sanitise hands before going inspecting another hunter.

• All monitoring teams should be equipped with sanitisers, extra gloves and masks. Further to the specific guidelines above, the following general guidelines are provided to buttress the foregoing:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• Wash hands after handling birds.

• Wash hands before preparing meals and before eating.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitiser that contains 65-70 per cent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.