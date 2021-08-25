Vaccination sites in St Thomas expanded to accommodate crowd

The St Thomas Health Department has expanded the sites in the parish providing COVID-19 vaccinations arising from overcrowding on Tuesday.

Yesterday, a large crowd descended on the Yallahs Health Centre with parents and their children seeking the Pfizer jab.

Health officials had indicated that they had doses to inoculate a maximum of 300 persons, which was not enough to supply the almost 500 individuals who turned up to be vaccinated.

Reports are that the jab was still being administered to individuals close to 8 o'clock last night.

Admitting that the Yallahs Health Centre is too small to accommodate a crowd, the health department has relocated the continuation of vaccinations to the Yallahs Baptist Church and the Morant Bay Health Centre for today.

The move has been praised by residents.

"When I reach and saw how the clinic looked yesterday mi seh to miself it not going to work out at all. I still tried but they had stopped giving out numbers and people were cursing and it was all just confusing.

“Today is much better. They have a better system and people are getting through and leaving in an orderly manner," shared a woman who was waiting to be registered for the jab with her 12-year-old son.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

