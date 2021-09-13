Illegal gun seized in St Ann

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun in Parry Town, St Ann.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that on Saturday several premises and open lots in the area were searched.

They say a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine was found under a refrigerator in an open lot.

The investigation continues.

