Illegal gun seized at St Ann church, man charged
Twenty-six-year-old St Ann labourer Alex Brown has been charged by the police following the seizure of an illegal gun at a church.
Brown, who is from Garden Tenant Road, was charged on Monday with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
The police report that about 3:20 p.m., Brown was among a congregation when cops visited the location and conducted a search.
According to the police, a homemade firearm containing one 12-gauge cartridge was taken from a bag he had in his possession.
Brown was arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalised.
