Illegal gun seized at St Ann church, man charged

Twenty-six-year-old St Ann labourer Alex Brown has been charged by the police following the seizure of an illegal gun at a church.

Brown, who is from Garden Tenant Road, was charged on Monday with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police report that about 3:20 p.m., Brown was among a congregation when cops visited the location and conducted a search.

According to the police, a homemade firearm containing one 12-gauge cartridge was taken from a bag he had in his possession.

Brown was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

