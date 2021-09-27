Illegal gun found in abandoned building in Falmouth

The Falmouth Police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition during an operation on Market Street in Trelawny.

It is reported that cops were on duty on Saturday afternoon when an abandoned building was searched.

The police say a nine millimetre pistol with nine rounds of ammunition was found.

No arrest was made in relation to the seizure.

