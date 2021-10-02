Help pours in for single father with special needs child

Following last week’s Sunday Gleaner article ‘Hard road to an honest living’ about 26-year-old Jason Cargill*, the single parent who resisted the temptation of a life of crime to make ends meet, scores of persons have reached out with words of encouragement and assistance.

Cargill, who fathered his son at the age of 16, while still in school, had to raise his son by himself, after the mother weaned the child at nine months old and left.

The unemployed high school dropout had to also contend with his 10-year-old boy’s battle with glaucoma, and with no consistent means to earn a living, struggled to acquire the monthly supply of eye drops needed, until the prescribed glasses could be purchased.

“I will always be grateful to The Gleaner for even caring to share my story,” he told the newspaper last week. “It did not feel like a media house that just wanted a story, I felt a vibe as if there was a genuine desire to change my situation, if not for me, for my son.”

“I now have a job offer on the table, and support from all over…even abroad,” said Cargill, his voice cracking. “The most important thing is that my son will now get his glasses, so it is just a big thank you to all who offered help, a word of prayer or encouragement.”

LAUDED FOR DETERMINATION

Reacting to the story, published the weekend of September 25-26, readers lauded his determination to be a positive role model for his son, despite his struggles, while some questioned the mechanism in place for youngsters facing a similar struggle, and others offered help in various ways.

“I read your article in The Sunday Gleaner on single father Jason Cargill,” wrote Sheila, an avid reader. “I am touched by it and would love to have helped him if I can find out what type of drops his son uses for his eye … eye drops are phenomenally expensive.”

Another reader in the United Kingdom wrote, “I read the article about the young single father and it touched my heart beyond measure. I feel for this young man and would love to send him a small amount of cash to help him get some food.”

While an avid Gleaner reader in the US Virgin Island has offered to offset the cost for his son’s test glasses.

