J. Wray and Nephew donates to 12 healthcare facilities

BEVERAGE COMPANY Beverage J. Wray and Nephew Limited (JWN) has answered a call for assistance from various hospitals in Jamaica and this week announced its donation of $45 million to 12 healthcare institutions, starting with a $5 million gift to the problem-plagued Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay.

The donation to CRH on Tuesday was made through key JWN brand White Overproof Rum and accompanied similar gifts of $3 million to Type B hospitals Savanna-la-Mar and St Ann’s Bay hospitals and $4 million to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

During the week, JWN also donated $5 million each to the University Hospital of the West Indies, Kingston Public Hospital, and Spanish Town Hospital.

Other donations as part of the $45 million initiative, dubbed ‘JWN Cares’, will be made by the company’s social responsibility arm, JWN Foundation. The JWN Foundation will bolster the efforts of the company by offering $5 million to be utilised by May Pen Hospital, Black River Hospital, Balaclava Health Centre, and Maggoty Health Centre. Additionally, these health facilities, which are within the company’s zones of operations, will also receive much-needed medical supplies and equipment, namely oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, digital thermometers, and hand sanitisers.

Each hospital will be able to access its allocated funding in the form of supplies from approved local medical-supplies providers.

THANKFUL FOR DONATION

The management of the St Ann’s Bay Hospital was effusive in thanking JWN for its donation to the hospital and other public healthcare facilities.

“The needs at the hospital are many, and this significant donation will go a long way in enhancing our service delivery. Our healthcare providers welcome this donation, and I am sure it will enhance the St Ann’s Bay Hospital’s ability to continue providing quality service, especially in this time of COVID-19,” chief executive officer of St Ann’s Bay Hospital Dennis Morgan said of the donation.

He noted that already, for example, the paediatric consultant to the hospital has indicated a need for the procurement of additional paediatric warmers and ECG machines, among other equipment.

“We are grateful for the gift, and we hope that other corporate entities will follow the lead of J. Wray and Nephew in assisting our healthcare institution across Jamaica so we can continue providing quality healthcare to the citizens of Jamaica,” he added.

Managing Director of JWN Jean-Philippe Beyer said the company is particularly cognizant of the overwhelming and growing list of needs in the public-health sector.

“At J. Wray & Nephew Limited, we pride ourselves on being a part of the solution. Strengthening the capacity of our health system to respond swiftly and effectively is extremely important. Through this, JWN’s latest round of donations, we will play our part in containing and mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” he stated.

Beyer also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has added immense pressure to Jamaica’s public-health sector, resulting in local hospitals being overcrowded, understaffed, and with available staff often working beyond the call of duty to respond to the vastly increased demands for patient care.

The move by the private-sector company has been commended the umbrella private-sector group, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

“We are pleased to endorse the initiative by our member company, J. Wray and Nephew Ltd, involving their latest $45 million initiative ‘JWN Cares’ that will certainly help to alleviate the strain on the resources in the public health system. JWN has been an exemplary corporate citizen and has been one of the companies at the forefront of the private sector’s response to the pandemic since last year,” PSOJ Executive Director Imega Breese McNab said.

She added that JWN’s $45 million donation, the company’s contribution to the PSOJ COVID-19 Response Fund, and its participation in the vaccination programme, among other initiatives, clearly demonstrates its commitment to working to actively mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the country.

