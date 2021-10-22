Not coming back!

Warren Young, a Jamaican native living abroad, has sought to apply for a firearm licence before returning home to live after numerous run-ins with armed criminals on his prior visits.

This includes six accounts of armed robbery and one home invasion attempt.

Young, who is a local and international businessman, would travel frequently between Jamaica and the United States of America. It is for this reason, he says, that he has been made a target whenever he returns home for business or vacation.

Young, on the other hand, has not been deterred by this as he is determined to return to the island in the hopes of spending his upcoming retirement years.

“At that point ... I said I wasn’t going to come back to Jamaica, that was it, I was done. But this is where I’m from! I wanna come home,” said Young, referring to the horrific experiences.

As a precaution, Young felt it was necessary to seek protection for himself, so he applied for a firearm licence in August 2019 and has completed the necessary application processes.

However, in September of this year, Young received a letter from the Firearm Licensing Authority. Much to his surprise, the letter stated the application was denied.

Enraged by the news, Young says the process has been unfair as he has clearly communicated to the authority that his life is oftentimes in danger whenever he returns home.

Young says the authority’s rejection letter informed him that the reason for this decision is due to living and working in the United States. of America

DOCUMENTS

“Of course, I have a business abroad, I gave you my US address. I didn’t say I live in Jamaica,” he told The Gleaner on Friday, explaining that the process required him to be very transparent in which he shared numerous documents that was proof of his US address.

Young now believes the authorities have wronged him and begins to question, “What do I need to do? Get killed?”

He views the authority’s reasoning for this stance as absurd, especially since some of his colleagues who are residing in the USA with no intention of returning home have a firearm permit.

Meanwhile, CEO of the FLA, Shane Dalling, told The Gleaner last Friday that the authority has always been fair in all their proceedings. He explained that there is no bias if an applicant is a returning citizen, a local or someone who resides in another country.

“The fact that you are a returning resident or not is neither negative nor positive for you, the process is that once you live in Jamaica and you have a need, once there is no adverse trace that has been detected whether overseas or locally, then the authority would consider you as favourable,” said Dalling.

He added that the process of background checks, interviews and security clearances conducted are a necessary step and is taken before a consideration is made by the board. He further states that it is the applicant’s duty, therefore, to satisfy the authority as “the process is fair until the final end”.

The FLA, which could not comment or relay information specific to Young’s case, says he now has the option and is entitled to make an appeal to the review board for the minister of national security’s final decision.

Young told The Gleaner on Tuesday, in a follow-up conversation, that in light of the FLA’s recommendations, he is no longer interested in returning to the country to reside or do business, especially not in person.

Young, still outraged by the FLA’s statement, says he is “not coming here without that thing”, referring to the firearm, since he continues to fear that he’ll be targeted again.

“I’m scrapping the Jamaica move,” he added, in which he had previously planned on living back home in Jamaica. He has now opted to remain in the USA and find a new home.

CHANGE OF HEART

He added that the process of dealing with the FLA has been complicated and rather tiresome, where many phone calls made to the FLA office have not been helpful to him. This has also prompted his change of heart decision.

