Monique Mitchell pens words of her heart

After meeting several roadblocks on her prayer journey, Christian author Monique Mitchell decided to pen to God the words on her heart.

Dubbed ‘Praying Through Poetry’, the compilation explores various topics including faith, ranging from the lack thereof to renewal, with each piece being referenced to corresponding scriptures of the Bible.

Sharing on the period of her life which led to the literature, Mitchell admitted that it was hard to pray everyday.

“I had just walked away from the familiarities of being a backslider. I realised that even though I wanted to get back to the place I was before I left God, it was hard to start with the simple things like praying,” she said.

The godly woman, who has written several other novels including The Strength of a Woman and Skeleton of Samantha’s Closet, told Family and Religion that crafting the various pieces of prayerful poetry has greatly impacted her relationship with Christ.

MY INNER-SELF

“I love to write and one morning while I asked God to help me, I was advised by my inner-self to write my way out. It has been the best thing I have done and I realised that having something to lead me into prayer has helped me to pray more,” said Mitchell.

She added: “While the Church has taught me that my spiritual being must always be intact and strong, the Bible has taught me otherwise: there are days when we will have no strength to pray, worship or stay inclined… Elijah is a perfect example, but with this book, I find words even when I have none of my own,” she said, adding that it has helped her to navigate many stagnant days and worrisome thoughts.

Mitchell noted that Praying Through Poetry is for everyone who believes in the Christian faith, regardless of age. According to her, “We all need a push start at times.”

She mentioned that readers can expect to do self-evaluations and identify scriptures that will help in various areas of their lives.

“They can expect to feel and see that they are not the only ones with the issues they are faced with,” she said.

Youth president at the Port Morant Wesleyan Holiness Church in St Thomas, Shaunagaye Scott-Clarke, described the book as useful, sharing that it can be used as a ministry tool.

“A lot of times we think we have to pray in a specific manner to actually show that we are praying and I realise how [Monique] was to pull different scriptures in the bible to support ways in which persons are able to pray and their unique way of communicating to God.

“It is a very awesome tool and persons can identify based on what they want to communicate or whatever season in their life they’re in, to explain how they are feeling and to know that whatever they are expressing is totally in alignment with scriptures,” Scott said.