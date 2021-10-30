Corinaldi Avenue Primary ready for face-to-face classes

Acting principal of the Corinaldi Avenue Primary School in St James, Deon Stern-Anglin, says the school will be ready to reopen for face-to-face classes as soon as the Government gives the go-ahead.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on October 26 that some 376 primary schools have been selected to reopen for face-to-face classes, beginning November 8.

“Whenever the Government gives the green light, we will be ready. As a matter of fact, as we speak today (October 28), we are here getting our school ready for that green light. Things are [being] put in place so that, whenever we are to reopen, we are up and ready,” Stern-Anglin said in an interview with JIS News.

The acting principal said she is eager to have the students back in face-to- face classes, as that would be much better for them.

“I know they [students] are distracted at times, and we cannot be at school or at our home and see what is happening at the students’ homes. So, the face-to-face is something I would really appreciate,” she added.

Meanwhile, just over a month after the virtual reopening of schools, the acting principal noted that it has been smooth sailing so far.

“It has been good, but I know that coming face-to-face will be even better. Some 86 per cent of our students are online [for classes] every day,” she pointed out.

“The guidance counsellors and the teachers send in the names of those not coming online, and they will call the parents and find out how we can assist them,” Stern-Anglin said.

She added that a lot of past students have been assisting the school, the school board and its chairman.

“They have been assisting in whatever way they can. They purchase credit for data and they give students tablets. We also have printed material that the parents pick up at the school, and they get the full week’s work (of lessons),” Stern- Anglin said.