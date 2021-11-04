Jamalco fire delays road repairs

A fire that gutted the Jamalco alumina plant in Clarendon on August 22 is said to be the cause of delayed road repairs that were to be carried out by the company on sections of the Rhymesbury and Gravel Hill roads in the parish.

The disclosure was made by Donna Marie Brooks, the company’s corporate services manager.

Brooks was speaking with The Gleaner following a second protest by irate residents on Monday. The company accepted liability for the extensive damage caused to the roads, following the derailment of one of its trains in October last year. The derailment resulted in the company using several heavy-duty vehicles to transport material.

The residents mounted a demonstration in June, a day after work, estimated at some $30 million, failed to commence on the road, as announced by Jamalco. The company contends that work in the area came to a halt on more than one occasion, citing hiccups with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Works Agency (NWA).

Brooks is adamant, however, that Jamalco is committed to seeing the road repair project to fruition. “It [the repair] is something to which we are committed. The MOU had been signed between Jamalco and the NWA, and [work] commenced long ago, but we had the fire and as a result, all activities have to be curtailed because we are not producing any alumina. Operations are down and we’re just at work doing minor stuff. So, as a result, we don’t have the money this time to undertake any repairs,” Brooks told The Gleaner.

One taxi operator, who gave his name as Mr Buckley, chided the company for falling short on its promise to repair the road more than a year ago. “We had a good road just before that incident (the derailment of the train), and the promise was that as soon as the train was repaired, the road would have been repaired; and it’s a year now, and it’s highly frustrating,” he said. Buckley was one of several taxi operators who lamented the road conditions on Monday. The operators say the road has also caused financial burden, citing regular and costly vehicle repairs.

“The train got derailed and in order to get out the train, a lot of heavy-duty trucks had to come down with a lot of materials, and it’s the same time we were having the heavy rains ... that is what caused the deterioration of the road,” Buckley explained.

The residents say the deplorable road conditions also make them susceptible to criminal activities. “When you suppose to go out early, you have to be looking two side the road to see if any gunman or anybody wah fi rob you, because you have to slow down fi get through these potholes that are about two feet deep. Not even bicycle can ride on it. We are fed up of it,” fumed one resident.

In the meantime, Lothan Cousins, the member of parliament for Clarendon South Western, is urging the residents to be patient.

“We understand and appreciate the plight of the citizens. We understand and appreciate the discomfort as a result of the state of the road. But we urge the residents to be patient and work with us as the political directorate, as we are constantly making representation for the enhancement of your lives,” Cousins said.

