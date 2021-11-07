There is always a way back

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” Hebrews 12:1

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The message of the Lord’s Second Coming has been preached incessantly throughout the ages, with Christians grounding the foundation of their faith in this promise.

While they wait, however, many have grown weary, many have wandered far from home and others have strayed to then returned to the life they know is in tandem with God’s holy laws.

But, should those whose lifestyles, even for a moment, fall short on the balance of righteousness be condemned and judged by others?

According to Shakeisha Miller, who grew up in the church and gave her life to God at age 15, the Christian journey is not an easy road and people should be allowed to make their mistakes, acknowledge it and come to the true understanding of where God wants them to be.

“I have had to take time to pray and understand what He is saying to me. I have had to go through fasting, not just from food but to deny everything that would distract me from Christ. Sometimes I had no words, there were just tears and I knew that God would still hear.”

A member of the Church of God of Prophecy for the last 17 years, Miller said though she is a pastor’s daughter, she had to develop a personal relationship with God that transcends any connection to those appointed as God’s manservant.

But much like other Christians, she said she has fallen off the train and at one point, grew rebellious.

“For me, when trying to be the best I can be, there is always temptation. When I go out to some places and people misbehaving and you would want to tell them a piece of your mind , you have to remember that you have to shoulder up in the midst of chaos.”

Miller said there was a point when she no longer wanted to attend church.

“Myself and my siblings came under a lot of pressure growing up as children of a pastor because we were placed on a high pedestal and people forgot we were humans and I rebelled. I was still going to church, but I didn’t want to have anything to do with Christianity. I was far from it. But it was God that brought me back.”

She said in every trying circumstance she has faced, she has always been rescued by God’s unchanging hands.

“I remember when I was overseas on a track scholarship that I was losing due to unforeseen circumstances. The job that I had wouldn’t pay enough for school and at the last minutes as I was getting ready to come back to Jamaica. I got through with another scholarship ... It made me realise that I have to depend on God as I can do nothing without Him.”

In remembering the story of Job’s dilemma, when it seemed as though all hope was lost, Miller said much like this Bible character, holding on to Christ is the only way through the darkness.

“I realised that the harder the times get, the harder and deeper I need to go in Christ. There was always this still small voice that said keep on going,” she told Family and Religion.

She added: “The enemy will use anything and anybody to try to push you away but if you remember the teaching and the foundation, you can come back.”

As the times become more uncertain and evidence of end times, Miller indicated that those who are waning in their faith must be caringly encouraged and not coerced by fear- based teachings.

“You have to show people love when you tell them about the gospel of Jesus Christ. God is love and you have to show them that God is love. You don’t go to condemn them, but you go to show them that through Jesus Christ they can be saved and have life and have it more abundantly.”

But above all else, Miller said the love of God is able to do much more than our minds can comprehend and bring us to a place in Him where we can be saved.

“The love of God passes all understanding. His perfect love cannot be explained. His love can turn a murderer into a pastor and cause their lives to bring others to Him. That is the love of God.”

“No matter what you are going through, the Lord is always there for you. There is a testimony at the end of the test and a message at the end of every mess.”