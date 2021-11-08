Red Stripe invests $134m in employee multipurpose facility

Red Stripe recently unveiled a comprehensive employee multipurpose facility comprising a renovated canteen; an on-site sports bar equipped with an audio-visual room with LED screens and surround sound; and a multipurpose sports arena with a jogging track, basketball/netball court, and an overhauled football field. The company has invested J$134 million in the facility.

“You may ask, ‘Why now? Why would we choose to make this investment at this time?’” Managing Director of Red Stripe Luis Prata said at last Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at 214 Spanish Town Road, Kingston

“The truth is, our employees need this now more than ever. It has never been more important for us to pay attention to occupational health and employee wellness,” said.

Prata went on to explain that this was in keeping with the philosophy of its parent company Heineken, of putting people at the centre of everything it does.

This investment comes at a time when according to figures released by the International Monetary Fund, the Jamaican economy declined by 10.2 per cent in 2020, with gross domestic product for 2021 expected to peak at 1.5 per cent.

According to the managing director, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more important for everyone to live responsibly, to exercise, and make better lifestyle choices.

Red Stripe has put in place strict health and safety protocols to manage these shared spaces, which Prata urged employees to observe as they enjoy the facilities.

While the focus of the project has been largely internal, it allowed the company to make contributions to other sectors of the local economy as well. Red Stripe engaged 20 Jamaican businesses to work on this project. Among its key partners were Johnson Shaw Design Management Services, PaveCon Limited and Faith Fabrication & Welding Limited.