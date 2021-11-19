Stepson denied bail in Lowe-Garwood murder case

WESTERN BUREAU:

Javan Garwood, who is charged in connection with the January murder of banker Andrea Lowe-Garwood at a church in Falmouth, Trelawny, was denied bail when he appeared in the parish’s circuit court yesterday.

Attorney-at-law Khadene Colman made an unsuccessful bail application on behalf of Garwood, the victim’s 30-year-old stepson, before presiding High Court Judge Andrea Pettigrew-Collins.

“My Lady, despite what the Crown has told the court, it all boils down to circumstantial evidence,” Colman said. “All that was presented does not point to my client not being worthy of being offered bail.”

She read character references from a justice of the peace, a minister of religion, and a former boss of her client, but the judge denied the application.

Pettigrew-Collins did not give Colman a full response when asked why her client was denied bail.

The judge promised to provide a written response.

On Monday, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn said that her office would be opposing the bail application.

Dwight Bingham, who is also facing charges in the matter, did not have legal representation when he appeared in court on Monday,

Yesterday, the court was told that legal aid counsel Jermaine Campbell had been assigned to his case. However, Campbell did not make it to court as he reportedly had car trouble on his way from Kingston and had to abandon the trip.

Garwood and Bingham, who are charged with murder and conspiracy to murder, among other charges, are to return to court on February 21, 2022.

The third accused in the case, Leon Hines, who drove the getaway car from the murder scene, pleaded guilty to his part in the commission of the crime in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston in March and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Lowe-Garwood was worshipping at Agape Christian Fellowship Church at approximately 10:30 a.m. on January 31 when a man reportedly walked into the church and took a seat behind her. He later pulled a handgun and open fire, hitting her several times in the head and upper body before escaping in a waiting motor car.

