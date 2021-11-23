Immigration Corner | Canada’s new NOC Code for immigration

Dear Miss Powell,

I was doing some research about how to apply to go to Canada and I came across on of your articles. You mentioned that not all work experience after university would be acceptable under the Express Entry System, as Canada is looking for work experience based on certain NOC codes. I am a little confused about where my work experience falls, as I see various codes for the same occupation. I look forward to your response.

– HB

Dear HB,

Your question comes at an opportune time as Statistics Canada has recently published an update to the National Occupational Classification (NOC). These codes are usually used by government departments such as Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), and to review applicants’ eligibility under the Express Entry System, as well as for temporary foreign worker programme.

WHAT IS A NOC CODE?

This is a national reference code used to identify occupations. Under the current system, each occupation is identified by a four-number code, which is called the ‘NOC Code’. This code represents different classifications based on industry, education, duties, and the skills required for each occupation.

Currently, each applicant is expected to clearly demonstrate that they have work experience in the categories based on skill level categories of A, B and O. They also classify skill types into the various four-digit NOC codes. However, the government will be introducing what they now call the TEER system, which aims to provide more clarity on the level of education and work experience required to work in an occupation.

WHAT ARE THE CHANGES

The new classification (NOC 2021) is expected to be implemented by the IRCC in 2022. It is a new system of classification which will now use a five-tier hierarchical system to classify occupations, instead of four digits. They will no longer refer to a ‘skill level’, but each NOC will now be based on the level of training, education, experience and responsibility (TEER) that is required to enter an occupation. There will now be a TEER system with six categories: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.

TEER O will make up of managerial occupations. This category usually requires a significant amount of experience, knowledge, and responsibilities. TEER 1 will include occupations which require the completion of a university degree or several years of experience in a particular TEER 2 occupation. TEER 2 classification means that an individual will need to demonstrate that they have completed a minimum of a post-secondary education programme of two or three years at an accredited community college, institute of technology or CÉGEP; or that they have completed an apprenticeship training programme of two to five years. Occupations with supervisory or significant safety (police officers and firefighters) responsibilities are also included in this category.

TEER 3 will require proof that an applicant has successfully complete the equivalent to a Canadian post-secondary education programme of less than two years at a community college, institute of technology or CÉGEP; or proof of apprenticeship training of less than two years. Also, proof that more than six months of on-the-job training has been completed, or training courses, specific work experience, with some secondary-school education.

TEER 4 will require an applicant to provide proof of completion of the equivalent of a Canadian secondary school; or on-the-job training with some secondary-school education; or several years of experience in a specific occupation from TEER category 5. TEER 5 will include occupations where no formal education is required.

Significant work experience in a lower TEER would also be recognised as the basis on which one may be promoted to a higher TEER in some cases.

It is important to know your NOC code for your occupation before applying. If you are making an application under the Express Entry System for permanent residence, you will be required to identify the NOC in which you have the most work experience. The Express Entry System still uses the old four-digit codes, and we are waiting for a formal announcement of when the IRCC will change to the new five-digit codes. You can also expect that the provinces will also update their ‘in-demand occupations’ using the new NOC codes in 2022. The government has a NOC correspondence table on their website, which you may use as a guide.

Some people find this process complicated and therefore, if you need help to select your NOC code for immigration purposes, I strongly recommend that you consult with an authorised immigration lawyer to assist you with this process.

