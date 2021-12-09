Taxi operator killed in fiery Manchester crash

A man died in Manchester this morning after his car crashed into a utility pole and then caught fire with him inside the vehicle.

He has been identified as taxi operator Linford Powell, who is said to be in his late 60's.

It is reported that some time after 5:00 a.m. Powell was travelling in a Nissan Bluebird motor car along deCarteret Road heading into Mandeville when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the utility pole.

The car subsequently burst into flames with Powell trapped inside.

Firefighters who were called to the scene extinguished the blaze and then retrieved Powell's body.

Stakeholders have renewed calls for motorists to exercise caution when traversing roads.

- Tamara Bailey

