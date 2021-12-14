Jobless father wants Santa to visit his two daughters

As Christmas approaches, Quince Radlein is worried he will not be able to put a smile on the faces of his two daughters, ages three and five.

Radlein, who was working at a call centre in Half-Way Tree, had to relocate to his home in Red Hills, St Elizabeth, after he was let go from his job as a result of the downturn in business caused by COVID-19.

He said he turned to farming to take care of his family’s needs, but he won’t be getting anything from the farm just yet, because his crop is not ready for the market.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s rough, really rough. Right now I look at my daughters and I know that they will be expecting some sort of gift for Christmas, but I know I won’t have it,” he shared with The Gleaner.

For the father, who is also HIV-positive, he feels like he is in a world all by himself, as anytime he has to do a medical to get a job, once his status is known, whatever opportunity that would have been afforded him is denied.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“You don’t know what it feels like to have persons shunning you. Sometimes I feel so alone and just out of my depths. But looking at my two beautiful daughters, I know I have to keep pushing, and keep the faith,” he stated.

Sharing that nothing is as important as providing for his daughters, who spend their time between his home and their mother’s, Radlein said he is hoping he can get some assistance in getting into beekeeping, as he has done the research and likes the fact that there are many elements to it other than honey, such as wax and pollen.

Since returning to his parish, he said his difficulties have multiplied as the area is limited where employment is concerned.

“The day-to-day challenge, it’s rough. Even Christmas coming now and I can’t even think about that right now,” he noted.

Radlein said it would make his day if he got an opportunity to get back on his feet.

Painting a picture of frustration, he said it is not easy as a father to look at his two daughters, knowing that he should be helping them more but is unable to do so.

He recalled the excitement he felt growing up when it was approaching Christmas. He said he knew his mother would have something special for him. It didn’t matter how simple the gift was, he was happy. He wants to do the same for his girls … and it pains his heart that he can’t.

Although Radlein said he desperately wants to get the opportunity to do beekeeping, he would also welcome any chance of generating an income, such as poultry farming. But for now, he only has one wish for the season, and that is to see his two girls with a huge smile on their faces as a result of receiving a gift.

“So if there is any Santa Claus in Red Hills, St Elizabeth, feel free to come down the chimney and pay my girls a visit,” he pleaded.

Anyone who wants to fulfil Radlein’s wish, he can be contacted at: 876-318-2477.