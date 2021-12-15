CAC develops buyers’ guide to help consumers during Christmas

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has developed a guide to assist consumers to make informed decisions when shopping during the yuletide season.

“For this Christmas, we have put together what we call a Christmas Buyers' Guide and it has a lot of information in there. It doesn't tell you what to buy, when to buy, from whom to buy, but it does tell you how you can buy,” said the entity's Chief Executive Officer, Dolsie Allen.

She was addressing a Think Tank session at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) head office in St Andrew on Tuesday.

The Guide can be accessed via the CAC mobile app, website at www.cac.gov.jm, Twitter @AffairsJamaica and Instagram and Facebook @ConsumerAffairsJamaica.

Allen emphasised that the guide will aid consumers to do their due diligence before shopping, by providing general information about warranties, return policies, and how to shop online.

It also provides details on laws that are important to consumers when making purchases.

“There are lots of ads out there, we see them, they're really very attractive…but we want you to don't just go willingly and ignorantly. We want you to go with knowledge… and we want you to ensure that you exercise prudence during this Christmas season,” said Allen.

She further encouraged consumers to contact the CAC if they encounter a challenge with any transaction undertaken and are unable to get the required redress.

Queries and complaints may be submitted via email to info@cac.gov.jm.

