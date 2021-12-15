Early childhood centre damaged by fire in Spanish Town

Rasbert Turner, Gleaner Writer

Twelve students are now out of school following a fire at the Kidsville Early Childhood Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

It is reported that flames were seen coming from the facility, which is located on Young Street, about 2:00 a.m. and an alarm was raised.

Four units from the St Catherine fire department responded to the fire, which gutted two buildings and partially damaged Archers Funeral Home.

The fire was extinguished.

“I got the sad news this morning. I have been teaching here for the last 28 years," Beverly Johnson said.

"I am very sad and don't know what I am going to do now but my sadness is mostly about my boss, she loss everything," Johnson added.

The owner of Archers Funeral Home, which has been operating along Young Street for the last 15 years, also suffered losses.

"We have to be rescheduling the planned post mortem for today," Michael Archer said.

"We deal with so many people islandwide so it is a setback for all. So hopefully the matter will be dealt with by Friday to address the issue," he said.

Archer's has had to remove several cadavers.

The business is insured.

“The problem is a sad one, but no life has been loss,” said Archer.

Several family members, some who journeyed from as far as St James, were on scene and expressed disappointment about the situation.

Investigation continues in the cause of the fire.

