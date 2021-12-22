Poor get share of $155m early Christmas gift

The United Nations World Food Programme donated $155 million to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security on Tuesday to launch the COVID-19 cash-transfer assistance programme, which will benefit more than 27, 000 Jamaicans who are not on state welfare.

The partnership’s aim is to provide for vulnerable groups who are in desperate need of assistance.

Labour and Social Security Minister Karl Samuda said the programme will address the difficulties faced by persons who would have had to travel long distances to collect money.

This, Samuda said, would eliminate persons standing in long lines to receive care packages and grants.

While he commended the Canadian government for its support, additional funds may have to be allocated for the purchase of phones to access grants digitally.

“It is impractical to believe that this can be done in the old, traditional way,” he said, noting that the technology would increase efficiency.

Caribbean-based online payment processing company WiPay is a partner.

Chief Executive Officer Aldwyn Wayne Jr told The Gleaner that it sought to address the issue of the unbanked community while eliminating the hassle of encashing cheques.

Beneficiaries will now be able to scan a QR code or use an identification code sent to their phones to access cash from any of the more than 220 convenient locations islandwide.

Persons must travel with their national ID card, which will be scanned and sent to the ministry for digital record-keeping.

Wayne Jr said that he is looking to assist other companies and government ministries in their bid to simplify business transactions.

Lilieth Curtis, one of the beneficiaries at Tuesday’s launch, said she felt honoured to be a recipient of the $8,500 donation, which she received on location.

Grant, who cannot work because she suffers from various ailments, including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and a heart condition, said the intervention was timely.

“Is a great big help for me, just in time for the Christmas,” said Curtis.

Samuda announced that the labour ministry will spend approximately $4 billion to assist the poor through various programmes.

Although there are more than 300,000 Jamaicans who are still not registered on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), Samuda told The Gleaner that every effort is being made to locate those who have slipped through the cracks.

“Our job is to find them and bring them in,” said Samuda.

