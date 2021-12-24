Cops deserve more appreciation, says career and relationship coach

Kemisha Anderson Thomas, chief executive officer CPR Coaching and Consultancy Services, had a revelation after attending a conference put on by the Clarendon Criminal Investigation Branch at the Jamalco Sports Complex in Hayes, Clarendon.

The experience has left her so moved that she wanted to share it with The Gleaner. She said after hearing the passionate presentations from the various police personnel, her eyes were opened to the fact that the policemen and women who serve on the front line were not receiving the accolades that they should, but are instead lost in the spotlight caused by the few who are bringing the force into disrepute.

“I sat with men and women of the JCF who are on a mission to serve and protect with passion and purpose. (Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey in charge of Crime Portfolio, Acting Superintendent in charge of Crime for Area 3 Christopher Brown. Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of Operations for Clarendon Anton Cardouza, Territorial Officer for Clarendon Division, Owen Brown, deputy superintendent of police and Jermaine Anglin, deputy superintendent in charge of Criminal Investigation Clarendon Division), among others. With this interaction, coupled with the impactful conversation had, I am reassured that the JCF do have officers that are dedicated to the cause. I realise that they shared a few things in common,” she noted.

She said some of the revelations from the presentation include how they got out of bed each day thinking of ways to make a difference in fighting crime, waking up praying and asking God to provide the strength and grace to be effective.

STILL MAKE THE SAME CHOICE

Anderson Thomas said she was blown away when she heard a particular officer reaffirming his commitment to his job as he said if he had it to do all over again, he still would have made the same choice of being a police officer.

It was heartbreaking for her as she believes the police community is woefully under pressure to cope with the onslaught of negative publicity generated against the law enforcement profession. It is her wish that every Jamaican citizen could understand that they have their best interest at heart, even as they acknowledged that there are corrupt cops in the force. The plea was made for that not to overshadow the fact that the force still possesses powerful men and women who enjoy what they do.

Anderson Thomas notes that she is grateful she was chosen to make a presentation there, otherwise, she might have missed a real insight on the men and women who are serving on the front line.

“Honestly, while I have respect for them, coupled with the fact that I have two brothers who are currently serving and protecting, it was something else to hear them, to see how things affected them, and coming out of the conference, I want to highlight a part of their world,” she stated.

“Continue to serve with passion and purpose, officers, and I join with you in asking for God’s guidance and protection on you as you carry out your duties to serve, protect and reassure,” she said.

