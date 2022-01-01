The police are now probing a New Year's Day double murder in Westmoreland.

Twenty-two-year-old Tajay Stewart and 29-year-old Damar Martin both unemployed of Cornwall Mountain, Westmoreland were killed around 2 o'clock this morning.

The police say the men were leaving a property when explosion were heard.

Investigators were called and the wounded men seen.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

