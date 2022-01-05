Parents relieved but fearful as school reopens for face-to-face classes

With some schools already reopened for face-to-face classes and others set to be opened on Monday, January 10, many parents are breathing sighs of relief to get their children back into the formal settings. However, with the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, a presence in the country, they are also expressing some level of fear in sending their children out.

Raphael Beckford, a resident of Mocho whose daughter attends Clarendon College, in expressing joy that she will be in formal settings once more, said it will be an opportunity for students to get more attention from their teachers.

“While I’m concerned about her safety as it relates to COVID, my daughter is fully vaccinated and that will help to mitigate against the infection if she catches it. However, she is very responsible and cognisant of the effects of COVID and as such, will be armed with all the necessary tools to protect herself from this monster,” Beckford said.

He also expressed joy at the end of the hiccups brought on by Internet challenges, and the lack of socialisation.

Christine Allison, whose child attends Davis Primary School in St Catherine, is expressing great fear about the resumption of face-to-face school. She said she is not comfortable with the spike in COVID-19 cases since a few weeks ago, but is resigned to the fact that life must go on.

“I have to put fears aside as the truth is, the online class is not working and it is definitely not enough for my child, as sometimes the Internet connection goes. Also, keeping up with the data plan has been a great challenge,” she said.

Arissa Green-Beckford from Longville Park said she is both happy and fearful, as it is a struggle being both a parent and a teacher during the online learning sessions.

“I was not able to assist my child effectively while teaching. I am thankful for the help from his father, aunt and grandma. With school reopening, he will be more focused in the classroom setting,” she shared, adding that during online classes, he usually shies away from responding as his classmates are more outspoken. She said he was more inclined to listen to her classes than to pay attention in his.

“Yes, I am a little worried and fearful, as he will want to play with his classmates and may not remember to sanitise often. I am happiest about the fact that he will be able to have a chance: a sense of normal education and directly interact with his teacher, though,” she said.