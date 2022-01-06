Police seize over 1,100 pounds of ganja in St Elizabeth

The police in St Elizabeth on Tuesday seized over 1,100 pounds of compressed ganja in Beesheba district in New Market.

No arrest was made in connection to the seizure.

The police report that between 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m., a team conducted a targeted raid at a premises where the ganja was found.

According to the police, the ganja has an estimated street value of $4.4 million

The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jason Cope, otherwise called 'Kukos', of Happy Hall district in New Market, who is a person of interest in relation to the matter.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He is being asked to report to the Black River Police Station no later than 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cope can contact the Black River Police at 876 965-2232 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.