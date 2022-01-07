Attorney Maurice Long is dead

Veteran attorney-at-law Maurice Long died Wednesday from a heart attack.

It was reported that Long was on his way home when he collapsed.

He had been practising law for the last 43 years and was a partner in the firm Clough Long & Co.

Attorney-at-law Raymond Clough, who died in September 2019, was his partner.

Long was an active advocate for the speedy disposal of cases in the courts.

When criticisms were being levelled, a few years ago, at judges about delays in handing down judgments, Long came out in their defence.

“Give the judges the tools to work with and stop talking rubbish,” Long said in an interview with The Gleaner.

He lamented that proposals he had made to the Government on how to alleviate tardiness in the delivery of judgments were ignored.

President of the Jamaican Bar Association, Alexander Williams, described Long as a quiet, reserved, and amiable attorney who was helpful to colleague professionals.

Williams, who offered condolences to Long’s family and staff, said that the veteran attorney instructed on, and prepared cases for, Clough.

Barbara Gayle