Association of Caribbean Media Workers calls for end to violence in Haiti

The Association of Caribbean Mediaworkers (ACM) has expressed shock at news of the deadly attack on two journalists in Haiti on January 6.

In a statement today, the regional media body said that it is deeply concerned about the continuing violence in the country and “the climate of fear and intimidation within which media practitioners have had to execute their duties.”

“Our sympathy goes out to the families of our media colleagues, John Wesley Amady, reporter for Écoute FM radio headquartered in Canada, and Wilguens Louissaint, local journalist, who lost their lives as they conducted interviews in the Laboule community.”

“Like the Haiti-based Working Group on Security, and other agencies, we call on the Haitian authorities to strengthen the protection of journalists throughout the country even as they enhance general security,” the media body stated.

The ACM has also called for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organisation of American States(OAS), and other international and inter-governmental agencies to press for action to address the concerns.

”At a time like this, freedom of the press, including the safety of journalists and other media workers is essential in pursuit of strategies to bring peace and stability to Haiti.”

”Our thoughts are with every journalist and media worker in Haiti. We join them in their longing for an end to ongoing violence that continues to claim lives and hinder the progress of the people of Haiti,” the ACM stated.

