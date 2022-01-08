Rising COVID cases concern residents, authorities in St Thomas, Clarendon

As the country races to the 100,000-case mark due to a new surge in COVID-19 infections, several Clarendon and St Thomas residents are raising concern about the lack of responsibility being taken by the general public.

One hospital worker in St Thomas, who told The Gleaner that she contracted the virus in October 2020, warned of its lasting impact, both physically and mentally. She related her experience with the disease, which she described as the unseen enemy.

“The rain had wet me and I began feeling unwell. It so happened that a few days later I blacked out, chipping up my nose and my face. When I found out I was positive, everything within me died.”

The woman, who admitted that her case was not as severe as those she observed while on the job at the hospital, shared that the worse part of her ordeal was social isolation.

“The nature of the sickness forbids visitors and I believe that's what kills most people, even before the virus. You can stay there and go mad and even after you are out, you still feel emotionally impacted, just by the memory,” she said, adding that as the number of cases again increases, there is cause for concern.

More than 1,250 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported yesterday. St Thomas accounted for 23 of those cases and Clarendon 25. The overall positivity rate up to Thursday was a very close 46 per cent, while 219 persons had been hospitalised.

The apparent nonchalance among residents has also left the Mayor of Morant Bay, Michael Hue concerned. He urged them to adhere to the protocols.

“We are again appealing to the public to take the necessary precautions. Wash your hands, sanitise, social distance, wear your mask, and, again, get vaccinated,” he implored, noting that St Thomas remains among the parishes where vaccine-hesitancy was highest.

Some stakeholders in the education sector in Clarendon also weighed in on the matter, but say they are doing all they can to ensure children learn and have opportunities to socialise.

Marsha Smalling, principal of Glenmuir High School cited the resumption of face-to-face classes as necessary, adding that her team is implementing interventions to overcome the learning loss and provide support to aid in the socialisation of students. Smalling told The Gleaner that her team is ready to tap into their resilience and innovative thinking.

"Inevitably, there will be setbacks, but as usual we will draw on our spirit of resilience, innovation, and togetherness to make the best possible use of the resources available to us. Gradually, we will improve the quality of the internet connectivity which is our greatest challenge," she said.

Meanwhile, Mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh said the Clarendon Municipal Corporation is taking advice from the health department and working closely with the team to ensure COVID-19 protocols are observed generally. He said special attention is also being paid to the May Pen Vendors Association to ensure physical distance is maintained among vendors.

The mayor alleged that illegal parties have been grave contributors to the rise in COVID cases- not only Clarendon, but island-wide.

"We are not issuing any permission for any parties, the police are not issuing any permission, but people just don't care and they don't understand that is when they drink the liquor and chat up in each other face that's how the virus spread. They don't care, they just say they're bigger than the law."

Thirty-two people were arrested at an illegal party in May Pen in the early hours of Christmas morning. He said the Corporation will be having a meeting with the police to implement plans to deter illegal parties in the parish.

