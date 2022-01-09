ZOSO declared for Parade Gardens in Central Kingston

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared Parade Gardens in Central Kingston as a Zone of Special Operations.

The declaration was made a short while ago during a virtual press conference.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, who gave reasons for the declaration, said the area recorded 79 murders in 2021, which is a 55 per cent increase in murders when compared to 2020. The number of murders made the Kingston Central Division the division with the second-highest increase in murders.

He said the murders have been largely perpetrated by two main gangs with support from affiliate gangs in surrounding communities. The police commissioner said the murders have soared despite the arrest of some gang members and the murders of others by their cronies. Other members have also fled the country.

He described the gangs as ruthless with no concern for the vulnerable, including children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

The Zone of Special Operations is also expected to affect Rose Gardens, Allman Town and downtown Kingston, as well as sections of East Kingston.

The security forces have already been deployed to the area, where the security measure will remain in place for 60 days. Holness, who insisted that the operations work, said it is aimed at restoring peace and order to the area.

