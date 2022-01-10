Dr Derrick McKoy appointed as Attorney General

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has appointed Dr Derrick McKoy as the Attorney General of Jamaica.

Dr McKoy replaces Marlene Malahoo Forte, who was the Attorney General since 2016. Malahoo Forte has now been sent to the newly created Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs.

Dr McKoy, who has significant knowledge and experience in law, is a former Contractor General of Jamaica and a former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

He holds a doctorate in law from the University of Leicester, a doctorate in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University, the LLM in International and Comparative Law from University College London, the MBA from Barry University, and the LLB from the University of the West Indies.

In 2016, Dr McKoy was awarded the Order of Distinction, in the rank of Command (CD), for Outstanding Contribution to the Legal Profession and for Public Service in Jamaica.

