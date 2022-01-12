Dental surgeon accuses regional body of discrimination

A decision by the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) not to renew the contract of Jamaica Association of Public Dental Surgeons (JAPDEN) president Dr Vanessa Kiffin is courting labour unrest, the Union Of Clerical, Administrative & Supervisory Employees (UCASE) has warned.

Kiffin, who is based in St Elizabeth, reportedly received a letter in December informing her that her contract would not be renewed when it ends in February. No explanation was reportedly given.

The dental surgeon has accused personnel within SRHA of discrimination and victimisation, according to a letter sent on her behalf by UCASE to SRHA Regional Director Michael Bent.

The SRHA has administrative oversight of public healthcare in Manchester, Clarendon, and St Elizabeth.

The letter said that the actions of the parish manager, who informed Kiffin about the decision, were “premature, discriminatory and illegal” because the contract of a foreigner was renewed over the Jamaican’s, who is the recipient of a government scholarship and has been bonded for five years.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Kiffin served a one-year internship and will have served two years by mid-February on a fixed-term contract. Three years remain on the bond, according to the letter seen by The Gleaner.

“On the face of this correspondence, it may appear that the letter of separation was done without prejudice and/or mal-intent. Nevertheless, Dr Kiffin has been subject to many discriminatory acts and abuses of authority in St Elizabeth,” the letter, dated December 24, 2021, from UCASE read.

Allegations of union-busting are also at the centre of the dispute as arguments have been put forward that no discussions were had with Kiffin, UCASE and the parish management team relating to the possibility of separation.

The letter said the absence of those discussions amounted to a violation of Section 2.14 of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions Heads of Agreement with the Government and, by extension, the labour code.

SALARY CUT

UCASE President Vincent Morrison told The Gleaner on Monday that in addition to not explaining the decision not to renew the contract, Kiffin’s salary had been cut.

He also said that the decision has left dental surgeons in shock and fuming.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, who was also sent a copy of the letter, did not respond to The Gleaner’s request for comment.

In an emailed response to The Gleaner, acting regional director at SRHA, Herschel Ismail, said an investigation has been launched.

“SRHA’s director of human resources and industrial relations has commenced investigations into the allegations by UCASE. The SRHA is surely not opposed to meeting with UCASE after we have completed our investigations and submitted our findings,” she said.

But Morrison told The Gleaner that SRHA’s disclosure of an investigation comes as a surprise to the union.

He said Kiffin’s recent ascension to the role of president of JAPDEN “is the reason she’s being pushed out” and warrants nothing more than the withdrawal of the letter.

“We are prepared to take the strongest action. All the dental doctors are very upset over this situation. We believe it’s a clear case of victimisation and an ndustrial action is always an option,” he said, adding that court action may also come into play.

Meantime, he said that the Government’s broad use of fixed-term contracts throughout the labour force is driving away the country’s best minds.

Morrison said the contract – which is one in which the Government hires an employee for a specific period of time and often excludes benefits including pension – is hurting both the labour market and employees and should be revisited.

“It’s a pervasive, adverse [and] hurtful arrangement. I’m saying that after 60 years of independence we shouldn’t be going back to where we’re coming from in 1938,” said Morrison.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com