Man killed in Clarendon crash

A 23-year-old man died following a motor vehicle crash in Sedge Pond, Clarendon yesterday evening.

He has been identified as Jordon Lewis of Water Lane in the parish.

It is reported that about 6:00 p.m., the driver of a Toyota motor car was travelling towards Race Course when, on reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly drove into the path of Lewis' motorcycle.

The police were alerted and Lewis was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, an elderly farmer was also killed following a hit-and-run in Mocho in the parish on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Rojick Bartley, otherwise called 'Gingie Man'.

Reports from the Mocho Police are that about 8:15 p.m., Bartley was crossing the Bowen's Gate main road when he was hit by a Toyota motor car.

The driver did not stop.

Bartley was then hit by a motorcycle, which also crashed, injuring the driver.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, both Bartley and the motorcyclist were taken to hospital where senior citizen was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcycle was treated and released.

- Olivia Brown

