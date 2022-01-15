Self-test kit users urged to report positive case

THE ISSUE of COVID-19 self-test kits took centre stage at Thursday’s sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting.

Councillor for the Thompson Town division Colin Henry, who brought up the subject, expressed concerns regarding the capturing of information from those who purchase the kits and return positive results.

Henry quizzed Medical Officer of Health for Clarendon Dr Kimberly Scarlett Campbell and noted that, if the results are positive, some persons may withhold them and go about their business just the same, endangering others.

Responding to the question, Campbell stressed that all positive tests should be notified to the Clarendon health department or to the attention of the nearest health facility.

“The directive has gone out that persons who test positive, they should make contact with the parish health department. You have a duty to report it so it can be logged,” she stated.

Jamaica is now experiencing the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to January 11, only 42, 108 residents of Clarendon, with a population of 247,000, are fully vaccinated.

Below is a breakdown of the vaccination figures given at the meeting.

* AstraZeneca First dose - 28,796 Second dose - 22,541

* Pfizer First dose - 17,568 Second dose - 13,272

* Johnson and Johnson - Single dose-6,295

