Sgt Michael Berry determined to impact lives

Welcome to a series that looks at some of our police officers who take their work beyond the grounds of the station.

Sgt Michael Berry lives his life by one mantra, and that is, ‘If I can help someone as I pass along, then my living shall not be in vain.’

In an interview with The Gleaner recently, Berry, who has been serving in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for 26 years and seven months, said he was inspired to be a member of the JCF after his life was impacted by a police officer.

While attending St Jago High School, Berry said he was the recipient of the generosity of a caring policeman, and it has served to motivate him to help others along the way.

An ordained deacon at the Longville Park Baptist Church, Berry said he infuses his Christian principles daily into his work as a cop.

“My job is not just to go out there and lock up people, it is to help them; and it is because of my Christianity why I do that,” he shared.

Berry, who became a Christian in 1999, said he never planned to go to Bible school, but ended up attending the Jamaica Theological Seminary for two years.

Since 2004, he has been selecting a student from a primary or high school to assist with school expenses.

He has also volunteered much of his time as a mentor in communities in southeast Clarendon.

In sharing the importance of engaging others, Berry said, “When I interact with people, I get to know and understand them better, so that I can help them.”

Born in Guanaboa Vale, St Catherine, he went to live in Clarendon in 2003. Married with one child, Berry said he sees himself as a father figure not just for his biological child, but others who need nurturing and care.

When he is not working, he said he takes delight in watching television and catching up on well-needed sleep.

