We just want water, fish farmer tells Charles Jr

Chief executive officer of the National Irrigation Commission (NIC), Joseph Gyles, has assured fish farmers operating in Hill Run, St Catherine, that after bringing new Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr up to speed on their problems, he will have a solution to end their water woes.

This assurance came after a painful plea from retired midwife, Beverley Turner, for access to the precious commodity supplied by the NIC, at the Aqua Wilson Fish Farm in Hill Run on Wednesday. This was the third stop on a familiarisation tour by Charles and an entourage from the ministry, which included executives from the NIC, the National Fisheries Authority and other agencies of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

UNRELIABLE WATER SUPPLY

In her appeal, Turner explained that she was operating on a five-acre farm and was having difficulty getting water on to her property because the access gully through which the NIC supplies water is usually blocked by farmers upstream of her. She also said buying water was not practical because of the high cost. The retired healthcare worker, speaking directing to Charles, assured him that there was always a ready market for her fish, but said the ability to expand production was being seriously undermined by the absence of a reliable supply of water from the NIC.

“We just want water, and not only water for fish but we need domestic water, sir. In a time like this, 2022, a part of Spanish Town that is only cut off because of the highway and we don’t have NWC (National Water Commission) water running here. That’s very bad, Mr Minister, please do something for us.”

In response, Minister Charles said he would need to meet with the NIC team and get an update on the matter, in light of the fact that he was new to the ministry and would need time to assess the various issues affecting the sector.

“I won’t speak too much in terms of definitive solutions but I have to meet with them and look through the numbers and the technical aspect of it, but you can at least be assured we are committed to helping you to find a solution.” He then invited Gyles to provide an update.

The NIC CEO explained that having done a thorough assessment of the various factors affecting fish farming in Hill Run, the commission had come up with what they believed to be the best solution for the area.

“To put water into a pipe network that everybody will be able to get water, just like how you spoke about getting water from the NWC where you can get the water on demand when you turn on the tap.

“That is what we will be bring to the minister’s attention. We have a design already but need to update the costings. We will have discussions with the Hill Run farmers group and I am sure we will reach some solution in the near future, and then we’ll have a very good irrigation system,” he declared.

The National Irrigation Commission’s main objectives are to manage, operate, maintain and expand existing and future irrigation schemes and systems, as may be established by the Government of Jamaica. The commission derives its authority from the Irrigation Act 1949, which makes provision for the utilisation of water available for the irrigation of special areas in Jamaica, and for the conservation and use of subterranean water for purposes incidental to or connected with that purpose. Irrigation water is supplied to farmers, mainly through a network of antiquated open canals.

