Falmouth’s Water Square set for transformation

The historic Water Square in Falmouth, Trelawny, is set to be transformed.

This transformation is occasioned by the need to install a statue of Trelawny native and world double sprint record holder, Usain Bolt.

The statue is said to be finished, but a date has yet been set for its erection.

The square is so named because of its place in the history of the town. Once a water tank was placed in the centre of the town, storing water which came from the Martha Brae River. This water was gravity-fed to residents, making them recipients of piped water, even before people living in New York, USA.

In 1955, the tank was replaced by a fountain. However, in the process of transforming the square, this fountain will be replaced, which represents somewhat of a reversal of an initial decision to dismantle it totally. The residents had protested its removal and the municipal corporation acceded to their requests and so, there will be a different model to the fountain that now exists.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The new fountain will be set on a pedestal. Around this pedestal will be spouts pouring water unto the statue, which will have lights powered by a solar system,” Falmouth Mayor Colin Gager told The Gleaner.

JUST AS IMPORTANT

There will also be alterations to the town centre for the benefit of cruise ship passengers. Cruise ships began to call on a newly built pier in 2011, and to accommodate the visitors who arrive on cruise ships and then go walking in the town, the square was cleared of vending activities and space for vehicular traffic.

According to Gager, it has not been an easy task maintaining the space a no-vending area, but the municipal corporation has been trying its best to enforce the practice in an effort to also keep the place clean.

“It has been a difficult task to keep the vendors out. They need to be in the market. Our municipal police will be out to keep order. It will not be a big-stick approach, but we need to keep them out because their presence encourages a pile up of garbage.”

Angel Rodney has operated a business in the Albert George Arcade for over 30 years.

Pointing to an area littered with garbage, he observed: “I wonder if it’s because no cruise passengers are walking the town why this is allowed to continue. Residents are just as important as visitors.”

Gager acknowledged the littering of the square and vowed to correct the malady.

“All the sectors involved in keeping the town clean will be on board to have a Water Square of which we can all be proud,” Gager declared.