VM Group CEO kicks off ‘Jamaica Vibez’ 2022

Amid the persistence of the pandemic, individuals and businesses like Dahlia Walker-Huntington and the VM Group respectively pushed ahead and began shifting towards sustainable, inclusive growth.

In fact, Walker-Huntington has reset by launching a new brand and the VM Group went through its group brand transformation exercise in 2021, both conveying their shared mindset, that of, ‘Let’s seize this moment to do more’.

Walker-Huntington, a member of the Jamaican diaspora, brought to the market two products that show her love for Jamaica – ‘You Only Know Half’ (YOKH), her weekly podcast, and ‘Jamaica Vibez’, her virtual bi-monthly conversations with some of Jamaica’s leading captains of industry and key purveyors of Jamaica’s culture.

The over a century-old company, founded as Victoria Mutual Building Society in 1878, launched its revamped brand – the VM Group, last November.

“VM Group’s brand transformation shows that we have evolved and signals our reinvigorated drive to transform lives through the provision of life-changing products and services, and empowering financial education – all done with care,” said Courtney Campbell, president and CEO of the VM Group.

Walker-Huntington always welcomes any initiative that aims to build a global platform to facilitate diaspora collaborations, build networks and provide inspiration.

Campbell will be Walker-Huntington’s first special guest for 2022, on ‘Jamaica Vibez’ Facebook Live conversation on Sunday, February 20 at 7 p.m.

TOPICS OF DISCUSSION

Under the theme, ‘New Year, Renewed Vision, Strengthening Ties with Jamaica and the Diaspora’, Walker-Huntington hopes to have a cosy, relaxed conversation with Campbell to let the public get to know his journey to becoming VM CEO, to discuss how the VM Group hopes to make its business more visible to the public, both at home and abroad, as well as its plans to be more effective as it adds new products and grows membership.

Walker-Huntington, a Jamaican-American attorney who practises immigration and family law in the USA, is also a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, and Gleaner columnist. Last June, she launched her weekly podcast, YOKH, which showcases Jamaicans who have made and/or are making significant personal and professional strides in the US, and will, in 2022, expand to have bonus episodes with Jamaicans all over the world.

“These first- and second-generation Jamaicans still keep their strong connection to Jamaica strong – even with those born overseas. The podcast sets out to be inspirational, entertaining, even emotional as our discussions cover my guests’ journey, trials and triumphs,” Walker-Huntington explained.

You Only Know Half may be heard on: https://youonlyknowhalf.com/ and anywhere you get your podcasts such as Audible, Google Podcasts, Amazon and Podbean.