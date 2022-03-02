26 new COVID-19 cases, no death recorded

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 26 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from six days to 86 years, pushing the total to 128,079.

Of the new infections, 14 are men and 12 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 11

* Kingston and St Andrew - 4

* Hanover - 3

* St Catherine - 2

* Manchester - 2

* Westmoreland - 1

* Clarendon - 1

* St Ann - 1

* Portland - 1

* St Elizabeth - 0

* St Mary - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* Trelawny - 0

A total of 1,912 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 1.6%.

Meanwhile, no additional death was recorded, keeping the tally at 2,814.

And one more death is under investigation, pushing the total to 416.

In the meantime, there were 323 more recoveries, increasing the total to 77,593.

Some 119 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill, 22 severely ill and 10 critically ill.

And 15,160 persons are at home in quarantine.

