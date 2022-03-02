VPA launches Creatives for Peace initiative

The Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA), in collaboration with its partners launched the ‘Creatives For Peace’ initiative in celebration of Peace Day which was observed under the theme ‘Let’s Build Peace Together’..

The VPA joined forces with Sistren Theatre Collective, Groots Jamaica, Island Coffees, and peace ambassadors to launch the initiative that enables young people to become positive community influencers and role models for their peers and the young generation through the creative arts.

Entries have already been received, and these will be showcased on the social media platforms of the VPA and its partners, as well as radio and television, in collaboration with the media houses.

Other activities that took place for the day were school outreach activities organised by the Community Safety Innovators, which had presentations at the Central Branch and Jones Town primary schools in Kingston.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force hosted a virtual concert on the day under the theme ‘Let’s Build Peace Together’. The two-hour performance was aired on the JCF’s social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and on its website at https://jcf.gov.jm/ .

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The concert comprised of performances from members of the JCF and pieces from students of Tivoli Gardens, Charlie Smith High schools and St Francis Primary and Infant School in Kingston; Annotto Bay, and Highgate Primary and Junior High School and Oracabessa high schools, in St Mary; Bridgeport High School in SCatherine, among others. The concert also showcased Peace Day messages from key stakeholders.

Peace and Love in Society (PALS) also had a virtual Peace Day concert, which was aired on its YouTube channel. The concert featured writer, actor and educator Owen ‘Blacka’ Ellis; writer and director of children’s plays, Dr Amina Blackwood Meeks; Rev Astor Carlyle, and performances from several schools.