Two men believed to be key players in gun importation arrested

The police are reporting that two men have been arrested in connection with Friday's major seizure of guns and ammunition at a warehouse in Kingston.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Branch, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, indicated that the men are believed to be key players in the illegal importation of firearms.

Bailey said that arrangements are being made for them to be interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

He also disclosed that the woman who was listed as a person of interest, Jadian Edwards, subsequently turned herself in to detectives and was interviewed and released.

Bailey is encouraging all law-abiding citizens to support the police by sharing information about guns, gunmen, and gangs.

The Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) was called in on March 4 when 18 pistols, three rifles, 51 magazines, and 2216 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized at the Kingston-based warehouse.

The illegal weapons were discovered when customs officers were examining barrels and noticed abnormalities.

The Contraband Enforcement Team of Jamaica Customs was called in and the firearms were found during a search.

