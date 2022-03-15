$20 million worth of investments up in smoke

TWENTY MILION dollars of digital equipment went up in flames in the Harvest Army International on Cornwall Street in Falmouth, Trelawny.

The fire, which destroyed the old board structure, started around 3:00 a.m.

The church started in 1993 with three brothers Keith, Reuben, and Delton Collins. Members used to host street meetings in Water Square. They would sing, play music, and preach for all who would listen. Delton, who, at that time, worked for one of the larger commercial banks in Spanish Town, would travel back and forth for night meetings and then back to work. Reuben and Keith are technicians.

Delton, while working, qualified himself religiously and was made a bishop. He resigned from the bank to become a full-time minister.

Reuben was a saddened man as he surveyed the rubble.

“We have just completed changing our system from analog to digital. We bought equipment valued at close to $20 million. All of that was engulfed in the flames,” he told The Gleaner. It was disclosed that the equipment was not insured.

“The insurance companies were not willing to offer insurance. They reasoned that the material used to construct the building and its age would not make it a wise decision to take the risk,” Reuben said. His brother Delton was a bit philosophical.

“We have used this rented board structure as our church for over 20 years. We have bought land, and an architect has been working on a drawing for us to construct a $35 million structure, which would see us moving into a modern building,” disclosed Bishop.

Davia Clarke-Henry, a Falmouth resident, is one of the 240 members.

“I am sad, but the Lord knows best. We will rise from the ashes and come back strong,” she said. Eugent McLean is a deacon at the church.

“We have plans to construct a new building. It was not because we were expecting a fire. Our membership had outgrown the small building. Because of this we will have to move speedily. It is funny that we started on the street. We are not afraid to go back. As Jamaicans say, wheel and come again.”

Among the onlookers was one woman who did not want to be named. According to her, the first fire unit to arrive had no water.

Superintendent Roland Walters at the Falmouth Fire Station rubbished the expression.

“At the station, we have a pumper and a tanker. Both are parked full of water. There is no way we could arrive without water,” Walters asserted.

The superintendent said it was early days in the investigations. He could not be definitive in terms as to what caused the fire.

Fred Bartley is the architect working on the design.

“I will now devote as much time as needed to complete the task,” he said.

leon.jackson@gleanerjm.com