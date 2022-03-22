Royal Visit 2022 | Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge land in Jamaica

British Royals Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate have now arrived in Jamaica.

The couple arrived aboard the Royal Airforce at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston at 2:21 p.m.

They will be in Jamaica for a three-day visit.

Their stop forms part of a wider Caribbean tour in celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Royals will be greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith.

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force have also formed a guard of honour to welcome the Duke and Duchess.

