Trelawny police: Students with offensive weapons will be arrested

WESTERN BUREAU:

HEAD OF the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, has warned that any student who is found in possession of a weapon will be arrested and charged.

Russell, while addressing a specially arranged devotion at William Knibb Memorial High School on Tuesday, made it clear about how the law will treat those found in possession of offensive weapons.

“It is an offence to be in the possession of an offensive weapon. If found with any such weapon, you will be arrested and charged,” Russell stated.

“I am warning you that you should leave the knives, scissors and ice picks at home,” he said. “These are not part of your materials needed to advance your education.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The warming came as a result of a stabbing incident at William Knibb Memorial on Monday, in which Kamal Hall, a 16-year-old student, died as a consequence of stab wounds he received in a conflict with a schoolmate.

According to a teacher at the institution, the fight between the two boys was the result of a feud, which started on Friday.

Russell, too, noted that earlier this year, there was another stabbing occurrence at another Trelawny high school, and said that there will be more random searches of students.

“It will not only be at the school gate or in the compound. Officers will be at the bus stops and sometimes on the transport they take to and from school.”

The police department’s Community Relations Officer, Sergeant Wayne Wallace, said that he would include the superintendent’s warning to school children, about being arrested for offensive weapons in their possession, in his interaction with the community.

“When I go to neighbourhood watch meetings, I will include it in my talk. Parents will be reminded of their responsibility to their children,” he said. “It is more than providing lunch money and bus fares.”

One parent on hearing Russell’s warning, expressed the view that students are wild.

“I see students smoking ganja before and after school. They have some of the most foul language. They must be searched for the presence of drugs,” she said, while choosing not to be named.

“I fear for my life,” she posited. “They are a dangerous set.”