Agri shows are back!

Farmers across the island have now shifted preparations into high-gear for the return of the premier agricultural show in the English-speaking Caribbean, following a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The much-anticipated annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show returns to the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, over the Independence weekend, from July 31 to August 1, but host the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) is not anticipating anywhere near the usual turnout of an estimated 80,000 patrons over the three days.

JAS President Lenworth Fulton told The Gleaner that clearing and rehabilitation of the showground is now priority, but it will take much more time and money, given the two-year lay-off and the uncertainty about the lifting of the Disaster Risk Management Act, which was only recently announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

There is also good news for farmers in the eastern and western ends of the island, as well as those in the Corporate Area, as the Montpelier Livestock, Agriculture and Food Show in St James and the St Mary Agri-Expo, which is usually staged at the Gray’s Inn Showground on Easter Monday, which this year falls on April 18, are returning this year. Agro-Fest, which is staged by the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies of the JAS, also returns to the Jamaica College playfield on Labour Day weekend.

“Physical preparation will begin by this weekend, with cutting of the grounds and the overgrown trees and we will by next week begin to have the Association of Branch Societies and the commodity groups start to visit and assess the state of their pavilions and buildings and we have started to speak to sponsors already,” Fulton told The Gleaner.

He is optimistic that while the shortened preparation time could affect the parish shows, there will be enough time to put on a really good show at Denbigh.

“Timewise, we are not really late but with the show not being held for two years, those buildings would have seen more deterioration in light of the fact that the restrictions on public gathering and movement would have made it difficult to carry out repairs and rehabilitation. So, that is mainly what we have to tackle now in earnest.

“The shows won’t be as big, I think, as yesteryear, but a lot of lessons will come from them in terms of how to cope in the aftermath of the pandemic and some of them should inform policies on agriculture, going forward.”

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr, who announced the return of the shows during a virtual press conference from his Hope Gardens head office on Wednesday, also used the occasion to disclose that the Morrocan Agency for International Cooperation had donated 1,200 metric tons of fertiliser valued at US$787,579 or more than J$122 million.

