GK Foundation to offer digital scholarships

Following last year’s announcement by the GraceKennedy (GK) Group that it would be launching a digital upskilling programme for young Caribbean nationals, its GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) has indicated that it will be expanding the initiative to provide scholarships for students in Jamaica pursuing careers in digital technology.

Applications are now being accepted by GKF for its new GK Digital Institute scholarship programme, which will offer seven scholarships in 2022, each valued at $200,000. The scholarships are open to qualified applicants in their second year at The University of the West Indies, University of Technology, the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts, and Northern Caribbean University who are enrolled in digitally focused undergraduate degree programmes.

“We are really excited about expanding our scholarship programme to align with GK’s Digital Transformation agenda. It’s all about training young talent for jobs of the future, which supports the development of creative, tech-savvy young people for the benefit of our company and our nation’s digital agenda,” CEO of GKF, Caroline Mahfood, said.

Recipients of the scholarship will automatically qualify for a summer internship in GK’s Digital Factory, which was launched in early 2021.

GK’s Digital Institute will also provide on-the-job exposure through coaching and mentorship of the students.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Applications are now open for the GK Digital Institute scholarships at http://bit.ly/GKFScholarships and close April 20. Successful applicants will begin their internship with GK’s Digital Factory in June.

Digital jobs apply information and communications technologies to the development and enhancement of business processes, products and services. Digital disciplines include data analytics and science, digital marketing and strategy, digital design and data visualisation, and programming, web, and app development.