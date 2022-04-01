26-y-o Trelawny mom found dead

Celeste Brown-Duggan has been a nervous wreck since the body of her 26-year-old granddaughter, Juzelle Marie Campbell, was discovered in Daniel Town, Trelawny, on Wednesday.

Although Campbell had left home for Falmouth on Monday and did not return home, her grandmother did not anticipate the tragic news a neighbour would deliver about midday on Wednesday.

“It is unusual of her not to come home and I was worried, but I did not fear the worst,” a tearful Brown-Duggan said.

Campbell’s body was discovered wrapped and placed under a piece of plastic.

“When she (neighbour) say di foot was brown an’ have tattoo pon it, mi say a Juzelle, an mi buss out a bawling. From dat time till now, mi nuh eat an mi nuh stop cry,” she told The Gleaner, describing Campbell as a jovial and caring mother of two.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Di son stay wid her. Any time she coming home, she always have something for her little boy. It pain mi heart fi know say somebody could kill Juzelle,” she added.

Campbell’s father, Peter, was so stunned by the news that he parked his car in Falmouth and walked home.

“I went home, locked myself in my room and nuh come back out nor answer no phone. I am weak, shocked, and can’t even cry,” he told The Gleaner.

Peter, who is affectionately called ‘Bug Oil’, said he dreads venturing outside as he does not want anybody to talk to him about the death of his daughter.

“I want to tell myself that it is not true,” he confessed.

Shopkeeper Ilene ‘Dimple’ Sterling is also grieving the death of her friend, who had studied waitering at the HEART/NSTA Trust.

“From mi hear, mi just a vomit an’ cry. Mi nuh eat nutten, but mi a vomit ... . Not even [water] can stay down,” she said, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Roydell Hamilton, a police officer and cousin of Campbell’s, is arranging grief counselling for Brown-Duggan.

“It hit her (grandmother) hard and I know she going to need counselling. They were always together. She raised Juzelle from she was two years old because her mother died early,” Hamilton told The Gleaner.

A security guard has been held in relation to the murder.

“Based on our investigations, he will be charged for the murder of Juzelle,” a senior officer at the Falmouth Police Station told The Gleaner.

leon.jackson@gleanerjm.com